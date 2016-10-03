Tifton closer to finding new city manager

The city will narrow down candidates (Source:WALB)

Tifton is a step closer to finding a new city manager.

Interim manager Hunter Walker gave city council members an update.

Around 60 people applied for the job since it was advertised in September.

Council members will begin to whittle that number down during a city workshop in several weeks.

"Well, it really is an important position. Certainly, the city manager of Tifton is a very visible position. It's an important position, and it's one they very much need to get right," said Hunter Walker, interim city manager.

City leaders hope to have a new manager on the job by the end of the year.

