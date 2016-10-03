Changes, education to insurance plan saves $600,000

Some changes and training in how one South Georgia county conducts insurance saved nearly $600,000 in tax money.

Insurance covering everything from Dougherty County vehicles to buildings was tweaked about four years ago.

A new 3-year "Risk Management Stewardship" report shows a total savings to the county of $592,498 dollars.

The county's risk manager and assistant county administrator, Michael McCoy, says the program helps them track loss.

For example, they noticed some vehicle accidents and implemented online training for all county employees to cut back on wrecks, ultimately saving money.

McCoy says they also have an in-house loss prevention team able to act quickly and respond to accidents, damages and other problems.

County Chairman Christopher Cohilas, at an earlier county meeting, said that while the risk management program isn't exciting to talk about, the cost savings are a "big deal" and a "great job" by the county.

