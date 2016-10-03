Join us for Buddy Check Ten's 10K, 5K and Fun Run!

Over the years, WALB has played a leading role in South Georgia promoting awareness about breast cancer, a disease diagnosed in about 1 in 8 women annually.

We've done it through Buddy Check Ten and now with an annual race we hope you will join!

Our first "Buddy Check Ten" 10K and One Mile Fun Run last year raised $10,000.

The money was used to pay for mammograms for women across the region through the Cancer Coalition of Southwest Georgia.

Diane Fletcher, the CEO of Horizon's Community Solutions, the former Cancer Coalition of Southwest Georgia, said, "We can have a mammogram for a woman who needs one for about $200, so those funds allowed 40 some women who otherwise would not have had that breast cancer screening test to have it done."

Please join us Saturday, October 15, 2016 at 9 a.m. at Chehaw Park for the second annual Buddy Check Ten 10k, 5k and Fun Run, as we all work together to save lives in our home state.

