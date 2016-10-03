Moody and Lowndes Co. team up in new initiative

county officials signed a contract to take over the base's water treatment plant. (Source: WALB)

Local officials gathered to announce a new partnership between Moody air force base and Lowndes County on October 3rd.

Moody is one of 53 bases across the nation to take part in what's called a P-4 initiative.

"Just another great example of a wonderful partnership here between Moody and the local community," said John Eunice, Moody Air Force Base Deputy Civil Engineer.

The initiative looks at ways to cut costs for the Department of Defense while helping local communities. In Lowndes County, county officials signed a contract to take over the base's water treatment plant. The new contract will save Moody Air Force Base roughly $200,000 a year.

"We look at it as a win-win situation for everybody," said Eunice, "It benefits both the air force base and the local community."

The base saves money, but county residents will also benefit from the partnership.

"It helps us be able to serve some of the citizens up in the north Lowndes County community with water. It'll give us, actually, another source of water for those citizens that live up in this area," said Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter.

County officials say helping the base prevents them from having to build a completely new plant, which could cost millions of dollars.

"If we can utilize this source of water than we're not going to run into a situation that we may have to spend money to put in another water plant in North Lowndes County," said Chairman Slaughter.

The P-4 initiative in Lowndes County has been in the works for nearly 3 and a half years.

The contract for the water treatment plant will last 5 years, but officials hope the partnership continues much longer than that.

