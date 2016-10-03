South Georgia recognizes National Manufacturing Day

More than 40 companies in Lowndes County employ nearly 4,000 people. (Source: WALB)

South Georgia manufacturers were recognized for the jobs they support.

The Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority held a proclamation for National Manufacturing Day on October 3 .

National Manufacturing Day highlights the more than 40 companies that employ nearly 4,000 people in South Georgia.

Officials said the companies are crucial to the local economy.

"Existing industries are your largest job creator in any community," said Andrea Schruijer, Executive Director of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority, "We make a huge investment in attracting those industries to our community. We want to continue to see them grow and succeed here."

This is the first time Valdosta and Lowndes County have recognized National Manufacturing Day.

