Valdosta gets 3M pounds of debris cleared

Storm debris has lined the streets of Valdosta for nearly a month, but it's all cleared now, after city workers finished cleaning debris left from 'Hermine.'

It took the city workers roughly a month to get through the entire city-- twice.

Workers picked up over three million pounds of debris, and Public Works officials say cleaning the city was a group effort.

"It seemed overwhelming, but after everyone involved with other departments within the city, co-operation with all the cities, and everyone working together. Where we were then, to where we're at now... it's amazing," said Public Works Director Richard Hardy.



Cleanup crews in the city are back to working their normal hours and shifts.

