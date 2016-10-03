GA officials participate in 6th annual Pre-K week

"I think this is an important thing for elected official and adults to show that they care about these kids and to try to encourage them to do their best, to encourage them to read," said Gayle. (Source: WALB)

Pre-K Students across Georgia had special visitors in class Monday. (Source: WALB)

At Pinevale Elementary School in Valdosta, Mayor John Gayle read books to the students.

It's part of Georgia's 6th annual Pre-K week.

"I think this is an important thing for elected official and adults to show that they care about these kids and to try to encourage them to do their best, to encourage them to read," said Gayle.

Elected officials across Georgia will be reading to Pre-K students throughout the week.

