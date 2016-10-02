Repairs could bring delays for Albany drivers - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Repairs could bring delays for Albany drivers

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

You could continue to see delays near a busy intersection in Albany if you're commuting this week.

The city's Engineering Office released a statement stating it will be repairing a water main at South Monroe Street and West Oglethorpe Boulevard through Tuesday. 

Those on the road might see changing traffic patterns and are asked to use an alternative route, if possible. 

