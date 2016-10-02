Couple wins national competition - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Couple wins national competition

Couple wins trailer (Source:WALB) Couple wins trailer (Source:WALB)
The two bought their ticket after their RV malfunctioned (Source:WALB) The two bought their ticket after their RV malfunctioned (Source:WALB)
Eddie and Margie Richardson, winners (Source:WALB) Eddie and Margie Richardson, winners (Source:WALB)
LAKE PARK, GA (WALB) -

A South Georgia couple is now the owner of a travel trailer after winning a national competition. 

Eddie and Margie Richardson of Nashville won the $18,000 prize from Camping World Super Center near Valdosta.

The couple said a small breakdown in their previous RV put them in the store at the right time to get the winning ticket. 

"I'm usually not the lucky guy but, I won a camper. It's amazing," Eddie Richardson said.

The giveaway was used to celebrate Camping World and Good Sam's 50th anniversary. 

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly