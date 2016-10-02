Couple wins national competition

The two bought their ticket after their RV malfunctioned (Source:WALB)

A South Georgia couple is now the owner of a travel trailer after winning a national competition.

Eddie and Margie Richardson of Nashville won the $18,000 prize from Camping World Super Center near Valdosta.

The couple said a small breakdown in their previous RV put them in the store at the right time to get the winning ticket.

"I'm usually not the lucky guy but, I won a camper. It's amazing," Eddie Richardson said.

The giveaway was used to celebrate Camping World and Good Sam's 50th anniversary.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.