Albany Police investigate residential shooting

Albany Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened on Saturday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1200 block of Eager Avenue at about 4:20 p.m.

According to officials, 32-year-old Brandon Inman approached the residence of 33-year-old Jarvis Hosley and accused him of disrespecting his girlfriend.

Inman then began to throw punches at Hosley. As Hosley dodged the punches, he began to fall and proceeded to pull out a handgun and shoot Inman in the left arm.

Inman got in his car with his girlfriend and left the scene after the incident. He was eventually treated by EMS and transported to the emergency room, where he was later treated and released.

The incident is still under investigation.

