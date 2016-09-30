DOT warns pedestrians to stay off highways

The security fence along the Albany bypass has gaps that people walk through

The Georgia Department of Transportation urges pedestrians to stay off a busy Albany highway and stop damaging a security fence.

There are gaps in the fence along the Albany bypass near the mall. People often walk from that area to Ledo Road. Six years ago, a man was killed by a tractor trailer as he walked across the bypass there.

D.O.T. officials say people need to stay away from highway security fences. Pre-Construction Engineer Brent Thomas said, "The roadway is state property, and anyone that is caught vandalizing it will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Those things are out there for the safety of the traveling public."

The $15 million Westover Boulevard Extension project will connect Westover near the mall to Ledo near Walmart. It should reduce those pedestrian problems and traffic backups. Construction is scheduled to start in spring 2018 if funding is available.

If you notice damage to the bypass fence, you can report it to the D.O.T. at 430-4198, so they can schedule repairs.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.