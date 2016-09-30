Thomas Co. signs agreement for new shooting range

A new shooting range is in the works for Thomas Co. (Source: WALB)

An agreement has been signed for a new shooting range in Thomas County.

County commissioners approved an agreement with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources this week.

The vote was unanimous.

The DNR will reimburse the county up to $800,000 for construction costs.

Thomas Co. will pay $600,000 according to the agreement.

The shooting range is set to be built on County Farm Road.

Construction will begin within 180 days.

