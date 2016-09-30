Terrell Co. schools plan new charter system

The local board is looking to implement necessary changes (Source: WALB)

A new charter system is in the making in Terrell Co. (Source: WALB)

Governance teams are now being formed for another south Georgia school system's new charter system.

Terrell County schools were given a quick confirmation by the state school board last week on their choice to become a charter system.

The superintendent says the local board is quickly moving forward with implementing the necessary changes, and believes there are many positives to the plan, making education more "innovative."

"We like the idea of the local governance team, the flexibility, and not having the notify the state about waivers," said Robert Aaron, Terrell Co. Superintendent.

Under the charter, the new governance teams being formed now will include a faculty member, a parent, plus business and community leaders.

