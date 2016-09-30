Thronateeska provides additional science and history learning experience

Good old-fashioned cross marketing is helping drive guests to a downtown Albany history and science museum.

Thronateeska is combining efforts with the nearby Flint Riverquarium and capturing more people who want a learning experience.

Guest visits are up at the Riverquarium, and the executive director is offering incentives for people to take the short stroll to the science and history museum.

"And through our partnerships between the two organizations, particularly with school groups, they can call one venue and book both locations, so we really look across the Flint Riverquarium, Thronateeska and the Wetherbee Planetarium, and can sell the whole experience," said Tommy Gregors, Thronateeska Executive Director.

You can find more information on booking a trip and upcoming events on the Thronateeska website here.

