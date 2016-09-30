GAME OF THE WEEK: (9/30/16) Brooks Co. vs. Crisp Co.

Two undefeated teams will duke it out in Cordele Friday night. For one of them, it's a chance to prove themselves in WALB's Game of the Week.

Crisp County is 5-0 this season, with their closest game being a nine-point win over Spencer last Thursday. Meanwhile Brooks County is 4-0, ranked in the top 10 of Class AA, and continues to be a force to reckon with amongst small schools.



For the Cougars, they see this as a chance to show they are for real.



Head Coach Shelton Felton says a win over the unbeaten Trojans would be a big step for his program.



"A win over Brooks County would do wonders for our program because we want to be a Brooks County of the south. They've been to the semifinals and the elite eight. They've won 10 games each of the last four or five years," said Felton. "They're an elite program. A win over them would be good for our program, and show us where we're trying to go."

The Trojans and Cougars will square off at 7:30 tonight at the Cougar Den in Cordele. We'll have the highlights from that one and many others tonight on the Locker Room Report.

