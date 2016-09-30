Pilcher's Picks: Week 7

Who better to pick Friday night's biggest games than a man who won five state championships?

Legendary south Georgia head coach Ed Pilcher spends some time with WALB Sports Director Jake Wallace to give his opinion on the biggest high school football games in the area.

This week's picks:

Ware Co. at Lowndes

Cook at Early Co.

Charlton Co. at Irwin Co.

Fitzgerald at Tift Co.

Brooks Co. at Crisp Co.

