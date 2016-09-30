DCP shows photos of Flash Foods robber - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

DCP shows photos of Flash Foods robber

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Surveillance photo of the robber (Source: Dougherty Co. Police) Surveillance photo of the robber (Source: Dougherty Co. Police)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
He was wearing 'Air Jordans' (Source: Dougherty Co. Police) He was wearing 'Air Jordans' (Source: Dougherty Co. Police)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Dougherty County Police are investigating a robbery at a Flash Foods store Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 4:20 a.m. at 2336 Liberty Expressway in Albany.

The robber, wearing Nike Air Jordan shoes,  demanded all the money from the cashier.  He took the cash and ran off to the south. 

No shots were fired, and no one was hurt

If you think you may know who the robber is, call DCP at 229-430-6600, or Crimestoppers, at 436-TIPS.

