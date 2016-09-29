VSU answering Bell's challenges - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

VSU answering Bell's challenges

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

 Valdosta State returned home last week with a 40-28 win over West Florida.

But after the game, head coach Kerwin Bell was frustrated with how his team played. Bell openly challenged his team on the field after the game to play better and with more intensity.

He says, at least this week at practice, they've answered those calls.

"To be a great football team, you have to play with that kind of passion and intensity throughout the game," Bell says. "We challenged them on that after the game, and I've loved our reaction to it."

The Blazers will travel to Waycross this Saturday for the Okefenokee Gridiron Game against Kentucky State, and Bell says it's been a good week on the practice field.

"We're getting better as a football team. You can see it on film and in practice," he says. "These guys are starting to feel more comfortable in each of our systems, offensive, defensive, and on special teams. They're really starting to understand what we're trying to get done. We're playing faster. Now we just need to put it all together on game day."

Kentucky State is coming off their first win, but the Thorobreds have failed to score more than 17 points in a game this year.

It'll be a 2:00 kickoff Saturday at Waycross Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

