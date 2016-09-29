SWGRC hiring contractors due to increase in CHIP applications

Homeowners in unincorporated Dougherty County are the newest beneficiaries of grant funds. (Source: WALB)

A state-funded home renovation program is hiring licensed contractors right now, for work in eight south Georgia communities.

The Community Home Investment Program, known as CHIP, provides grant money to rehab homes for low income people.

Homeowners in unincorporated Dougherty County are the newest beneficiaries of grant money, and an uptick in applications has the Camilla-based regional office looking to hire electricians, plumbers and other skilled workers.

"And we are working in Arlington, Camilla, Cairo, Colquitt, Cordele, Donalsonville, Sylvester and our newest contract is in Dougherty County and we are actually seeing a shortage of contractors in those communities," said Brenda Wade with the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission.

Applications are available through email at bwade@swgrc.org or in person at the SWGRC at 181 East Broad Street in Camilla.

