Emileigh Forrester

Emileigh is the weekend anchor and a Multimedia journalist at WALB.

She joined the WALB News 10 Team in September 2016.

After spending her college years at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in telecommunication and film (Roll Tide!).

Emileigh began her broadcasting career as an intern at WVUA 23 in Tuscaloosa. While there for three and a half years, she worked her way up as an intern from newsroom assistant to anchor and reporter.

Following graduation, she moved to Alexandria, Louisiana to serve as a weekend anchor, morning anchor, and reporter at KALB for more than one year.

Emileigh looks forward to getting to know the Albany area and surrounding cities.

She spends most of her free time with her family, friends and Pomeranian puppy, Phoebe.

