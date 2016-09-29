Pelham mom with rare cyst "uplifted" by community support

A south Georgia mom of two is facing a difficult medical diagnosis and a community is rallying around her.

Amanda "Mandy" Harrell, 34, is a single mother of two girls, age 10 and 14, and was diagnosed with a Tarlov Cyst and had a stroke.

The young mother is now on disability, and will be confined to a wheelchair for the rest of her life.

Two Albany women wanted to help her buy a much needed $11,000 piece of equipment insurance won't pay for, and are hosting a family-friendly skating fundraiser.

"Mandy is uplifted (by all of the community support). She is very inspiring to me," said Andrea Roberts, who is a friend and is organizing the fundraiser.

"Skate 4 Mandy" is Tuesday, October 4 from 6 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. at the Stardust Skate Rink on Ledo Road in Albany.

Tickets are $5.

Dozens of local businesses are helping out, with more than 33 businesses and counting donating items for a silent auction.

100 percent of the proceeds will go to Mandy Harrell, helping purchase a special medical machine.

To learn more about the event, and view the silent auction items, visit the Skate 4 Mandy Facebook page.

