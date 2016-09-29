Officer, man involved in deadly confrontation identified

A fatal Valdosta Police shooting was captured on a cell phone. It's the second officer involved shooting in the city in less than three months.

Many neighbors are still very shaken up by the shooting.

The suspect's neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, showed WALB a video of the chilling moments as the scene unfolded.

An officer is heard yelling "Get on the ground!"

Then three gunshots are heard, followed by three more. Followed by a final one. The cell phone video captured the sounds of seven gunshots, total.

"He just kept shooting him," said the person who made the recording.

The GBI said that Officer Alyssa Shirey shot Johnathan Lozano-Murillo while responding to a domestic dispute call.

"I ain't never seen nothing like that, so that bothered me." sobbed the witness.

The GBI said Lozano-Murillo attacked a female while on scene and officer Shirey jumped in to help her.

"She was like, 'Dude, I don't want to shoot you. I don't want to shoot you,'" recalled a neighbor about the interaction between Johnathan and the officer.

According to the GBI, Lozano-Murillo then started coming toward the officer with a knife.

That's when she fired her weapon.

As the horrific scene was unfolding, the neighbor urged her kids to go inside.

"Get back in the house! Get back in the house!" is heard on the cell phone video.

While this neighbor said that she understands the officers had to do their job, he doesn't understand why her neighbor had to die.

"What type of training are they going in? Are they going in trained to kill? Or just to take them down?" questioned the neighbor.

The GBI is handling the case, and the shooting is still under investigation.

Valdosta police chief Brian Childress said that he does not want to interfere with the GBI's investigation.

However, from the camera footage he's seen, he said that officer Shirey protected herself and others.

Childress said that officers are taught to shoot to stop and not kill.

"I am not, I will not teach these officers to shoot and maim, they are taught to shoot to stop," said Childress. "My officer did what she had to do to protect herself and to protect others. But you don't want to see that happen."

Officer Shirey is on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

The GBI said the case will be forwarded to the office of District Attorney David Miller, for his review.

