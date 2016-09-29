Downtown Cordele to host 'Calypso Breezes'

The event is an effort to revitalize downtown Cordele. (Source: WALB)

Cordele is bringing the flavor of the Caribbean to its downtown streets.

Calypso Breezes is Thursday night from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the 100 block of East 12th Avenue.

The event will feature live music from steel drum player Andy T. along with art exhibits and kid activities. Local vendors will be selling traditional Caribbean cuisine including jerk chicken and ribs, spicy okra, sweet potato and black bean curry, rum cake, and more.

Organizers say the event is a way to bring life back to downtown Cordele.

"We really want people to see that we got something positive going on downtown, the downtown community is invested in the future of downtown and we know we can make it happen," said Main Street Director Monica Mitchell.

Mitchell says the event is just the start of a series of events in the works called "Alive After Five."

Entry to the event is free, but guests must pay to sample the food.

