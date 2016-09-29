Downtown Cordele to host 'Calypso Breezes' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Downtown Cordele to host 'Calypso Breezes'

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
Calypso Breezes is Thursday in downtown Cordele. (Source: WALB) Calypso Breezes is Thursday in downtown Cordele. (Source: WALB)
The event is an effort to revitalize downtown Cordele. (Source: WALB) The event is an effort to revitalize downtown Cordele. (Source: WALB)
Monica Mitchell (Source: WALB) Monica Mitchell (Source: WALB)
CORDELE, GA (WALB) -

Cordele is bringing the flavor of the Caribbean to its downtown streets.

Calypso Breezes is Thursday night from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in the 100 block of East 12th Avenue.

The event will feature live music from steel drum player Andy T. along with art exhibits and kid activities. Local vendors will be selling traditional Caribbean cuisine including jerk chicken and ribs, spicy okra, sweet potato and black bean curry, rum cake, and more.

Organizers say the event is a way to bring life back to downtown Cordele. 

"We really want people to see that we got something positive going on downtown, the downtown community is invested in the future of downtown and we know we can make it happen," said Main Street Director Monica Mitchell.

Mitchell says the event is just the start of a series of events in the works called "Alive After Five."

Entry to the event is free, but guests must pay to sample the food.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly