WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (9/29/16): Lee's Solomon flexes muscles against TCC

Lee County's Aubrey Solomon is being recruited by just about every program in the country.

On Friday night, he showed why. The senior defensive lineman is our WALB Albany Area Player of the Week.

Solomon knew he would be the key in slowing down Thomas County Central's option run attack, and slow it down he did.

The massive man in the middle had 17 tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 tackles for loss in the Trojans' 37-7 win over TCC.

Solomon has been the lead man for a defense that has allowed just seven total rushing yards through five games.

"We feel good right now. We feel like we have that swagger to do what we want," Solomon says. "We really feel like bosses out there. Nobody can tell us anything right now. With good coaching, we'll be good."

The Trojans are off Friday before a showdown with top ranked Houston County next week in Leesburg.

