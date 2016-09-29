Must win for Golden Rams?

Albany State has lost three games in 2016, all three to ranked opponents.

That may or may not serve as solace in defeat, but it shows just how close the Golden Rams are to being in a different situation.

That said, ASU is still 1-3, and more importantly 0-1 in SIAC play. The Rams can get back to .500 in the regard Saturday when they host Miles.

While 1-4 is not ideal, and 0-2 is a deep conference hole to dig out of, head coach Dan Land is stopping short of calling Saturday's game a must win.

"All games are must wins because of what we want to do and where we want to go," Land says. "We never want to lose. When you've been playing teams like we've been playing, we want to win. We're coming up short and everybody still says we're playing well, but that's not good enough because we didn't win."

ASU hosts Miles in a key conference game Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

