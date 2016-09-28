EDC launches #MadeInAlbanyGA campaign

The campaign will feature small and large companies (Source:WALB)

The group wants to show off products made in the area (Source:WALB)

Economic development leaders are working to spotlight products manufactured in Albany.

The Albany Dougherty County Economic Development Commission launched a new 'Made in Albany' campaign on Wednesday.

It will highlight local companies that make unique products or ship goods to the rest of the world.

They start this month by featuring Pfizer and its ThermaCare Heat Wraps made in town.

"It's important for us to be able to tell the story of the manufacturers and employers that we have. So, that people know that those jobs are available in the community and that there are people that live in our community that make world class products," said EDC President Justin Strickland.

A featured company will be announced each month for the next year.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.