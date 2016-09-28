Residents should be mindful of power lines when planting

Georgia Power is reminding residents to remember power lines as they plant trees this fall.

Company representatives said that trees end up creating most of the problem workers deal with.

The company has guidelines for planting near wires and ground units, guidelines that help keep customers safe.

"Short circuits and it causes the line to go out and it impacts a lot of customers. Plus, there is a safety issue, should a limb get in the line and its hanging there, the line could still be energized and have electricity in it," said Jay Smith with Georgia Power.

For a list of the guidelines and interactive tools to help decide what plant visit the Georgia Power website.

