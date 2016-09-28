Former Albany ARC executive director Bowling dies at 80

A south Georgia woman who was one of the state's greatest advocates for people with disabilities has passed.

Annette Bowling died Wednesday at her home. She was 80 years old.

Bowling served as executive director of the Albany Advocacy Resource Center, ARC, for 40 years.

ARC named one of its facilities after her two years ago.

Bowling's family will receive visitors Friday evening at Mathews Funeral Home.

Her funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00AM at Gillionville Baptist Church.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.