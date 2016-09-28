John Lewis documentary screening in Albany

A special film screening in Albany will feature a civil right's legend.

"Get in the Way--The Journey of John Lewis" is the first documentary biography about the Georgia Congressman.

After the screening, a panel will discuss the film.

"This is an opportunity to see the struggle but it's not just about the struggle but moving forward and being able to make a difference where you are now and getting in the way and how people can 'get in the way' and make a difference in the community," says Downtown Manager LaToya Cutts.

The screening is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted for the Albany Civil Rights Institute.

It will be at Albany's Municipal Auditorium on October 6th at 6:30 p.m.

According to a note about the film, it captures "both Lewis' hard-won achievements and inevitable disappointments, the film reminds audiences that passion and persistence can make the ordinary, extraordinary."