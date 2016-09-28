Municipal Auditorium turns 100, celebration in the works

Albany's historic Municipal Auditorium is celebrating a milestone as the grand downtown theater turns 100 years old.

It was built in 1916 and renovated in 1990, thanks to a massive collaborative effort by local organizations and individuals.

There will be a "Centennial Celebration Concert and Honors" marking the Municipal Auditorium's history on October 15 at 7 p.m.

LaToya Cutts, Albany's Downtown Manager says, "The best part about it is the theme is 'Unsung Heroes in Arts, Culture and History' and we will be passing out some awards to people who have contributed in those areas."

WALB's own Karla Heath Sands will host the event.

The Albany Symphony will perform, along with the Freedom Singers, the Georgia Mass Choir, and Ballet Theater South, among others.

General admission tickets start at $10.

There are V.I.P. and sponsorship opportunities available as well.

For more information, contact the Downtown Manager's Office at 229-483-7665.