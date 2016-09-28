Ambushed officer back on duty

Officer Hancock was ambushed by a gunman while answering a routine call in July. (Source: WALB)

The Valdosta police officer who was ambushed by a gunman in July is back on duty now. Officer Randall Hancock started working on light duty September 26.

Right now he stays in the office and is not allowed to go out on patrol.

Officer Hancock was ambushed by a gunman while answering a routine call in July.

According to officials, the gunman, Stephen Beck, told officers he shot at Hancock hoping to die.

Officer Hancock said the department has helped make his transition back to the workforce a positive experience.

"Just like the community, when the community came together when this happened, same thing with the department. They have stood by me. They have supported me and my family. I couldn't ask for a better department to work for," said Officer Hancock.

Even though he's back in the office, Officer Hancock said he's not doing everything he wants to just yet.

He said he hopes to be back in a patrol car by the beginning of the year.

Stephen Beck is still in the Lowndes County Jail at this time.

