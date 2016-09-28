GA voters have early voting opportunity

Early voting in all 159 counties in Georgia opens Monday, October 17. (Source: WALB)

Folks are gearing up for early voting in Dougherty County. (Source: WALB)

Voters in Georgia will be able to cast their ballots three weeks before election day.

Early voting in all 159 counties in Georgia opens Monday, October 17.

Dougherty County voters can vote early at the Elections Office inside the Government Center downtown from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The following week, a second location will be added, with an earlier start time.

"And after that, beginning October 24 through November 4, we will have two locations to vote, the Government Center and the Candy Room inside the Riverfront Resource Center at 125 Pine Avenue, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.," said Dougherty Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson.

Here are the dates, locations and times:

10/17/2016 - 11/04/2016 (M-F) Elections Office, 222 Pine Avenue, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

10/24/2016 - 11/04/2016 (M-F) Candy Room, 125 Pine Avenue, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

10/29/2016, Special Saturday Voting, Candy Room, 125 Pine Avenue, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

10/30/2016, Special Sunday Voting, Candy Room, 125 Pine Avenue, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

For any questions, contact the Dougherty Elections Office, 229-431-3247

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.