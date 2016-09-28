Valdosta State hosts pipeline discussion

Folks in the Valdosta area can sit in on a pipeline discussion this evening.



Controversial pipelines are popping up all over the nation, and there have been protests in Georgia over the Sabal Trail pipeline.



They will be talking about pipelines that are making headlines like Sabal Trail and how they affect the community.



The panel is made up of VSU professors and representatives from the Sierra Club, an environmental organization, who will answer questions people have about the project.



Just last week, the Colonial gas line leak in Alabama drove up gas prices.



They'll also discuss what these pipelines could mean for the communities they run through.



"This will affect, not only us, it will affect generations after generations. If just one leak happens, that's it. That's all it takes," said Dr. Cristobal Serren-Pagan, organizer and faculty advisor



This discussion is scheduled for 7:00 at the University Center in the Cypress Room. It's free and open to the public.

