Valdosta offers small business loans

Small businesses in Valdosta can get a financial boost from the city, because for the first time, the city is offering small businesses up to $10,000 in low interest loans.

The funding comes from the federal community development block grant.

But funding is limited, and the city will give out a maximum of $50,000.

City officials say it's crucial to help small businesses thrive.

"It's paramount because of the role that they play in our community. Not just to boost our economy by creating those jobs, but also in creating a quality of life for our citizens and helping Valdosta be exactly who we are," said Sementha Mathews of the City of Valdosta

The application process began Wednesday.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.