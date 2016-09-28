Can structures fight hunger

Valdosta State University students used their 'stacking skills' to help fight hunger in South Georgia.

Student organizations are participating in 'Can-tasia,' and they are making structures out of canned goods.

The food will be donated to the Fill-A-Truck campaign to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank.

Student leaders say it's one way the campus is coming together to help the community.

"We're trying to fill the truck up so we can get all the food we can to Second Harvest and help as many South Georgia people as we can," said student Imani Huffman.

Eight different students organizations participated in the event.

