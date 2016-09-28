AMA offers prizes in 'Thousand Words' competition - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

AMA offers prizes in 'Thousand Words' competition

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Museum of Art has kicked off it's second annual "A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words" writing competition.

The competition is open to college and high school students in Albany and across southwest Georgia.

Students can select a work of art from the museum's list and then submit a writing piece on the artwork. The essay can not exceed a thousand words.

Education director Chloe Hinton says this is a great way to encourage students to visit the museum, and start thinking critically about art.

"You can just come in and look to see if you want to participate and then decide after you see a piece you might be inspired and say hey I got something I want to write about, or I have something to say, or that reminds me of something, or this makes me want to tell a story," she said.

Entries will be judged in both a college and high school division. First place winners will win $250. Second and third place winners will receive $150 and $100, respectively.

Competition deadline is October 24.

Contest rules and how to submit essays can be found on the AMA website.

