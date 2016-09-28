Cavs feel they are championship caliber

Halfway through their season, the Darton State Cavaliers soccer team says their goals are still out there for the taking.

Even though this is their last season as a team, the hope hasn't changed. They want to win a national title.

Head coach Alex Pickrell believes even without the numbers of some of the premier programs in junior college soccer, she still has a championship caliber squad.

"Yes by far, we do. We have a small quad, but we have a talented squad," she says. "They have a lot of drive and dedication, so we're trying our best to get back."

While they feel they have the talent, the Lady Cavs also know there is still work to be done.

Darton State was handed their first two losses of the season last week. One was to Eastern Florida State, one of the top teams in all of NJCAA Soccer. Pickrell says she was proud of the way her team played in that game. But the second loss was a 3-0 defeat to Daytona State. That was a game Pickrell says the Cavs came out flat and never got better.

Those are the kinds of games they must avoid she says. In order to do that, the Lady Cavs are spending much of their practice time fine tuning all the details.

"We just need to work out the kinks as far as our formation goes, and the small things," she says.

"Every practice, we're doing more and more little techniques, little touches that we are just perfecting," says sophomore defender Haley Knowles. "It's all coming together. It's just taking a little time."

The Lady Cavaliers play at home for the final time this regular season Thursday night when they host Andrew College. That will be a 7:00 p.m. kickoff.

