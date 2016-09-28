WALB TEAM OF THE WEEK (9/27/16): Packers' demise greatly exaggerated

It seems the rumored demise of the Colquitt County Packers was greatly exaggerated. The Pack have now won two games in a row, and are the WALB Team of the Week.
The Packers pulled away from previously undefeated Valdosta Friday night in Titletown for a 45-24 win, and Colquitt County may have found their mojo once again.
The Packers racked up 514 yards of offense and freshman Daijun Edwards scored three times to lead Colquitt County.
Up next is a visit from International High of Broward Florida Friday night. That is Homecoming in Moultrie with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
