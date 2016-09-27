Worth Co. takes control of Region 1-AAA softball

The Worth County Rams knew how big of a game Tuesday's contest with Cook was.

Both the Rams and the Hornets sat in the Region 1-AAA standings with just one loss. With the regular season winding down, whoever won would have a leg up towards a region title.

Worth County made sure they had that top spot by the time the night was over.

Taylor Layfield pitched five scoreless innings and added a two-run homer in the Rams' 9-0 win in five innings.

Layfield's homer was the exclamation point on a seven run second inning for the Rams.

Worth County closes out the season with two games against Dougherty and one with Crisp County.