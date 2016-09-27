City leaders settle two complaints

Albany city commissioners approved payments to settle two complaints Tuesday night. (Source: WALB)

They agreed to pay $100,000 to homeowner Teresa Jones for a problem dating back 13 years.

She qualified for a relocation grant in 2003 because a public housing construction project would have impacted her home, but the city never made necessary repairs recommended after an inspection on her new home.

Commissioners also approved a $60,000 employment separation agreement with former Human Resources Director Henry Cohen.

His records will reflect he voluntarily resigned.

