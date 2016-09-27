Registration still open for Flint River Fall Float

175 paddlers will launch from Mitchell Co. (Source:WALB)

The group will learn about the river (Source:WALB)

Flint River experts are inviting people to join them for a weekend on the water.

The Flint Riverkeeper and other Georgia advocacy groups are preparing for their third annual Fall Float.

The event will kick off a week from Friday.

Paddlers will learn about the social, environmental and economic impacts of the Flint River.

"It's always the assumption that folks who experience the river will want to take better care of the river. They will feel empowered to know something and have a personal experience on the river," said Development Director Jayme Smith.

The group of around 175 people will boat and camp from Mitchell to Decatur County.

Registration for the Fall Float closes this week.

You can sign up by visiting the Paddle Georgia website.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.