DCSS waits to make school zone safety changes

Nearly two weeks after a 9-year-old boy was killed in a school zone, the Dougherty County School System has not made any effort to change safety policies.

Tony Shed was hit by a car in a crosswalk after his school, Turner Elementary, opened, but before the crossing guard was on duty and school zone speed limits went into effect.

School officials said that they're waiting on a report from the child death investigation team before deciding whether to make any changes, but they said that extending school zone hours may not fix the situation.

"We always want to make sure we're doing what's in the best interest of our students, but at the same time, early in the morning we don't want to encourage people to try to come to school too early, if they are walking and it's dark out in the neighborhoods inadvertently cause more mishaps like this," said DCSS Spokesperson J.D. Sumner.

School officials have talked about installing better lighting in high traffic crossing areas, but no decisions have been made.

