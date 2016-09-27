Presidential debate stirs people to register to vote

Elections officials in Albany said they saw a noticeable uptick in the number of people walking in the door Tuesday. (Source: WALB)

Thanks to the social media reaction after the debate, the word got out that Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day.

Elections officials in Albany said they saw a noticeable uptick in the number of people walking in the door Tuesday to check on their registration status, register to vote and pick up absentee ballots.

Once voters are registered, there are several ways they can quickly check their polling place.

"As the young people say, 'There is an app for that.' You can download an app from your phone and go on your cell phone, and verify your information, view what precinct you are at and see a sample ballot, because sample ballots are also online as well," said Dougherty Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson.

To check your voter registration status or to register to vote, visit Georgia's Online Voter Registration website.

The last day to register to vote in time for the General Election is Tuesday, October 11.

