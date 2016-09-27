Lowndes Co. Chamber hosts 2016 Meet the Candidates

The Lowndes County community has a chance to meet with candidates running for local offices. (Source: WALB)

The Lowndes County community has a chance to meet with candidates running for local offices.

On September 27, the Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2016 Meet the Candidates.

The candidates will talk to voters individually before speaking for a few minutes to the group about what they hope to accomplish if elected.

Organizers said the event helps give folks a better idea of who they could be voting for.

"I think you get a much better picture of who somebody is looking them in the face, seeing them eye to eye, having them answer your questions, and knowing how they feel about running the office that they're running for," said Brad Folsom, Chair of the Chamber's Governmental Affairs Committee.

The forum is free and open to the public. It will take place at Mathis City Auditorium from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

