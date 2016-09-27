Commissioners approve paving problematic alleys, implementing traffic calming devices

The city will also look at placing speed tables on a stretch of Golf Course Drive in Northwest Albany. (Source: WALB)

City commissioners approved paving six problematic alleys around the city Tuesday night.

An alley behind the 1000 block of Don Cutler Drive is on the list.

One alley in each of the six city wards is included in the $529,000 project.

They were picked because they're expensive to maintain or have drainage or other problems.

The city also approved placing speed tables on a stretch of Golf Course Drive in Northwest Albany.

The assistant city manager noticed an uptick of requests for the traffic calming devices.

"It's heightened awareness based on a lot of pedestrian incidents lately that are on people's minds about safety in neighborhoods. But I would say in the last two to three years we have had a lot of more requests for traffic calming because speed tables are less impactful, they can maintain a speed of 20-25 miles per hour," said Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson.

There is a process residents must initiate to be considered for speed tables.

Speed is a factor, as well as getting a majority of neighbors on board.

Those interested, can review the necessary steps to get traffic calming devices at the City of Albany website.

