Grade school students cast their first ballots during mock election

It is election season, and Tuesday, some young voters filled out their very first ballots. (Source: WALB)

It is election season, and Tuesday, some young voters filled out their very first ballots.

These aren't your average voters.

The voters casting ballots are 5th to 8th grade Pine Grove students.

"We are allowing our students to experience what the election process is like," said Pine Grove Middle School Principal, Ivey Smith.

Students spent time this year learning about the current presidential candidates in class.

"Social studies classes have been able to research the candidates," said Smith.

And now they get their own chance to participate in the election process.

From registration to choosing a candidate.

"They gave me a card, and then I wrote in my favorite president," said Corbin Welling, 5th grader.

For the first time, the students were able to cast their ballots.

"It was really fun, but it was kind of scary, because I didn't really know what to do. But when I was done, it was really exciting," said Zoey Wetherington, 5th grader.

The ballots may be pretend, but they teach a real lesson.

"If we wouldn't have gotten to do that opportunity, when we got older, it would've been really confusing," said Zoey.

"It's a life lesson. It's our responsibility as citizens of the United States," said Smith.

779 students voted in the mock election. With 376 votes, the students voted to elect Donald Trump.

Clinton received 305 votes and Johnson received 98.

