VSU's Hollingshed named GSC Freshman of the Week

The Valdosta State Blazers got back on the winning side of things Saturday, many thanks to a young man making his college football debut.

RB Cedric Hollingshed ran for two scores in his first game for the Blazers Saturday night. That performance earned him the Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Week award.

The freshman from Macon ran for 78 yards in the Blazers' 40-28 victory over West Florida Saturday.

VSU travels to Waycross this week for the Okefenokee Gridiron Game against Kentucky State.

