WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (9/26/16): Crisp Co.'s Robinson won't be denied

The Crisp County Cougars are 5-0 and building momentum. They've also provided our WALB Play of the Week.

Leading Spencer 7-0, the Cougars decide to go for it on 4th down. It was a good call.

QB Patrick Felton finds Jammie Robinson in the flat, and from there, Jammie did his thing. Breaking multiple tackles, Robinson barreled into the endzone to give the Cougars a 14-0 lead.

Crisp County beat Spencer 21-12 to stay unbeaten, thanks to a pair of scores from Felton to Robinson.

