Seniors get moving for Active Aging Week

The SOWEGA Council of Aging is using this week to raise awareness about staying physically fit as you get older.

Experts are also teaching seniors how to avoid situations that might lead to dangerous falls.

The agency is offering free exercise classes and events like line dancing for those sixty and over.

"I really encourage everybody, if all you can do is move a leg or an arm or whatever, do something to keep yourself active and mobile," Executive Director Kay Hind said.

You can find more information at http://www.sowegacoa.org/events.php.

