Community acts as Confederate historic site faces possible cuts

The Irwin County Commission is looking for ways to cut its budget after a vote to increase property taxes was denied by the state due to an error in how the increase was advertised.

Cuts to the Jefferson Davis Memorial Historic Site were proposed in a working budget earlier this month.A switch in the way trash is collected was also noted as a way to save money.

"Right now, nothing is set in stone, we still just have a working budget," Commissioner Joey Whitley said. "We looking at going to curbside pickup with our garbage and any ways we can generate more money and or cut some expenses."

Whitley said the current trash sites cost the county around $250,000 a year.

Whitley said expenses from the Jefferson Davis Historic Site outweigh the money the it brings in by a good bit, but the county is under an intergovernmental agreement with the Georgia DNR to operate it through 2019.

"In the agreement, there is no stone set number of hours the park has to be open or number of days the park has to be open," Whitley said. "As of today, we've had more people to call and ask if they could volunteer."

He said the Sons of the Confederacy group will submit a proposal next week to help keep the site open, even if it's just one day a week.

That's something Whitley said he appreciates.

"Criticism is always easy, but give us some suggestions as to what you would like and what you can do to help," Whitley said.

He adds that his desire for suggestions on how the county could help meets its goals extends beyond the historic site.

Whitley said the state cut funding to the park in the late 2000s. He adds a decision on its operation may not be made until November.

